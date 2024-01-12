A US and British attack on Houthi positions in Yemen will only lead to increased instability in the region. This was stated on January 12 by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi.

“These arbitrary attacks will only lead to insecurity and instability in the region,” he was quoted as saying on the Iranian ministry’s Telegram channel.

In addition, Kanani Chafi called the attack arbitrary and a violation of the territorial integrity of Yemen, as well as a violation of international law, regulations and statutes.

On the night of January 12, the United States and Great Britain conducted a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen. It is noted that the attack was carried out in areas of the country controlled by the movement. During the strikes, Washington used fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

United States President Joe Biden confirmed attacks on the Houthis. He stressed that these strikes are a response to the “unprecedented Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea,” which they carried out, including with the help of anti-ship ballistic missiles. Biden indicated the attack was defensive in nature. He also noted that the strikes were carried out by US and British forces with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands.

In response to the strikes, Russia requested a meeting at the UN Security Council on January 12.

As Hussein al-Ezzi, Deputy Foreign Minister in the Ansar Allah government, later said, the US and UK will pay for an attack on their territory.

Yemen's Houthis have begun attacking ships in the Red Sea they say are associated with Israel, amid escalating conflict in the Middle East. The first report of such an attack appeared on December 3 on the UKMTO website. It was noted that on the Yemeni side, UAV activity and a possible explosion were recorded in the vicinity of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. On the same day, the US Navy destroyer USS Carney was attacked by drones and missiles fired from Yemen.

On December 19, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced the start of Operation Guardian of Prosperity in the Red Sea, carried out by US forces and a number of other countries. Muhammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of the political council of the Houthi Ansar Allah movement, said that ships from countries that joined the United States coalition to protect the Red Sea would be attacked.