Since then, Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip with air strikes and began ground operations with the aim of destroying Hamas and returning more than 200 people who were kidnapped to Gaza from Israel.

In an interview with CNN, Abdullahian said, “We do not want this war to extend.”

The United States says Iran was likely aware that Hamas was planning “operations against Israel,” but preliminary US intelligence reports showed that some Iranian leaders were surprised by the attack, the bloodiest day in Israel’s 75-year history.

Abdullahian rejected the allegations that Tehran was directly linked to the Hamas attack, describing them as “baseless,” adding: “We always support Palestine politically, in the media, and internationally. We have never denied that,” Reuters reported.

He continued, saying: “This is the truth, but with regard to this operation called the Al-Aqsa Flood, there was no connection to these data between Iran and this Hamas operation, neither my government nor any party from my country.”

US and coalition forces were attacked by Iranian-backed forces at least 19 times in Iraq and Syria last week.

According to Abdullahian, linking Iran to any attack in the region, if American interests are targeted, without providing evidence is “completely wrong.”

He explained that people in the region are angry and “they are not receiving orders from us. They are acting according to their own interests. Also, what happened, what Hamas carried out, was completely Palestinian.”

The United States told the United Nations on Tuesday that it was not seeking conflict with Iran, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Washington would act quickly and decisively if Iran or its proxies attacked American military personnel anywhere.

The Pentagon said on Thursday that the US military carried out strikes on two weapons and ammunition storage locations in eastern Syria used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and groups it supports.