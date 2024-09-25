“The region is on the brink of a total catastrophe. If this catastrophe is not stopped, the world will face catastrophic consequences,” Araghchi said at the United Nations, adding that his country “will stand by the Lebanese people by all means.”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Araghchi said Israel had crossed “all red lines” and that the Security Council must intervene to restore peace and stability.

He stressed that Tehran “will not stand idly by if a comprehensive war breaks out in Lebanon.”

He concluded his remarks by saying that Tehran supports Hezbollah in its just cause to defend Lebanon against Israel’s “atrocities.”

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday in an interview with Fox News that there was no indication that Iran was interested in a full-scale war in the Middle East.

Kirby said the United States has “significant deterrence and defense capabilities” in the region, and has strengthened those capabilities in recent days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Wednesday to use “full force” against Hezbollah until the residents of the north are guaranteed to return to their homes.

“We are striking Hezbollah in a way that they never imagined. We are doing it with full force and with cunning. I promise you one thing: We will not rest until they return home,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Herzi Halevi, called on his forces to prepare for a “possible entry” into Lebanon.

According to a video broadcast by the Israeli army, Halevi told members of an Israeli armored brigade: “You can hear the planes here. We are attacking all day long. The goal is to prepare for your possible entry and also to continue striking Hezbollah.”