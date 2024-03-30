Israel finds itself isolated while Palestine enjoys the support of other countries. This was stated on March 30 by the head of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, during a meeting with the leader of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) Ziyad al-Nahala in Tehran.

Abdollahian thanked the Palestinian movement for its active participation in the fight against the “aggression of the occupying Zionist regime.” He also noted the joint work of the resistance in Palestine and the Gaza Strip. According to the Foreign Minister, this shows “one of the most valuable characteristics of the Palestinian nation.”

He also mentioned International Al-Quds Day, which was established in 1979 as a celebration of solidarity with the Palestinian people's struggle for independence. The Foreign Minister expressed hope that this year this day “will be celebrated by many countries in peace and tranquility.”

“Today, the Palestinian nation is more powerful and has the support of the people of the world than ever, and the Zionist regime is more hated and isolated than ever,” the minister was quoted as saying on the Telegram channel of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, on March 28, in an interview with Izvestia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out the duplicity in attitude towards Israel and Palestine in the UN and OSCE, emphasizing that the United States reacted to the conflict disproportionately and because of this committed collective punishments of the Palestinians prohibited by international law people. He also noted the huge number of civilian casualties.

On March 25, the UN Security Council supported a draft resolution prepared by the non-permanent members of the Council calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the duration of Ramadan. According to the authors of the document, it should lead to a “permanent sustainable truce.”

US President Joe Biden, in an interview with MSNBC on March 10, said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with his actions, is doing more harm to the country than good, and is also setting the whole world against Tel Aviv.

On March 4, from a poll conducted by the polling service Gallup, it became known that the opinion of US residents about Israel had reached its worst level in the last 20 years amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Prior to this, on November 15, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a speech in parliament, promised that he would seek to isolate Israel in the international arena due to the operation in the Gaza Strip. Onn called Israel a terrorist state, noting that it is pursuing a strategy of complete destruction of the city and its inhabitants.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.