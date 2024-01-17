Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian had a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani, the parties discussed the state of relations between both countries after Iranian attacks on Pakistani territory. This was reported on the evening of January 17 in the Telegram channel of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

According to the Iranian side, during the conversation Abdollahian emphasized the importance of continuing bilateral cooperation, and also expressed Iran’s respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

At the same time, he linked the security of Iran with the situation on Pakistani territory, noting that the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl threatens the security of both countries.

According to the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, not a single citizen of Pakistan was injured during the anti-terrorist operation of the Iranian armed forces against this group.

In turn, Jilani agreed with the assessment of the interconnection between the security of Pakistan and Iran. At the same time, Islamabad expects Pakistani forces to fight terrorist groups in Pakistan. In this regard, he asked Iran to provide more detailed information about these groups.

The day before, January 16, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) launched a ballistic missile and drone attack on the main base of the terrorist group Jaysh al-Adl (Army of Justice), which is located in the Pakistani province of Balochistan near the border with Iran. Two children died as a result of the attack.

Later, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry called the Iranian strike a violation of the country's airspace, which could have consequences. It is noted that Pakistan’s protest has already been submitted to a senior official in the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Later, Pakistan decided to recall its ambassador from Iran, calling the actions of the Iranian side illegal.

An expert on the problems of the countries of the Middle East and the Caucasus, Stanislav Tarasov, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that the West decided to begin the process of destabilizing Iran through the intensification of separatist movements, and Iran, in turn, launched a preemptive strike on Pakistan. However, the orientalist doubted that Iran's strikes would stimulate a large-scale war.