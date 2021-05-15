Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif canceled a planned visit to Austrian Vienna due to the decision of the country’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and the Austrian Foreign Ministry to raise the Israeli flag over their departments in solidarity. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the Presse edition.

The meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Austria was to take place on Saturday, May 15. “However, Javad Zarif canceled his weekend in Vienna,” the newspaper said.

On May 14, the Israeli flag was raised on the roof of the Federal Office of the Austrian Chancellor in solidarity. Three flags of Austria, the European Union and Israel are now raised on the roof of the department.

Earlier, Kurz condemned the rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip. In his opinion, Israel has the right to protection, and he called the shelling “a crime against the people of Israel.” He also expressed hope for an early de-escalation in the region.

Israel and Palestinian groups, including the Hamas movement, have been shelling each other since May 10. As a result of massive attacks and clashes, at least 200 people were killed, and about 600 were injured – but in fact, there may be even more victims.

The aggravation of the conflict began, among other things, against the background of clashes between Palestinians and Israelis on Jerusalem Day. This date commemorates the expansion of Israeli control over the eastern part of the city as a result of the 1967 Six Day War. Israel considers Jerusalem to be its one and indivisible capital. Palestine, on the other hand, calls East Jerusalem (“Al-Quds”) occupied territory – this is backed up by UN Security Council resolutions.