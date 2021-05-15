Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif canceled a planned visit to Vienna due to the decision of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and the country’s foreign ministry to raise the Israeli flag over their ministries in solidarity. It is reported on Saturday, May 15, by the Austrian TV and radio company ORF.at with reference to the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that the meeting between Zarif and his Austrian colleague Alexander Schallenberg was to take place on May 15.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry expressed regret over the decision of the Iranian Foreign Minister.

Kurz wrote about the decision to raise the flag of Israel over the Austrian authorities in his Twitter the day before. On the same day, Omer Celik, a spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey, said that the Austrian Chancellor had become a symbol of hostility in Europe towards Islam, Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On May 15, four Israeli rockets destroyed the 11-story Al-Jal building in the Gaza Strip, which housed the offices of several of the world’s media outlets. It was noted that the message about the planned explosion was transmitted to the owner of the high-rise tower an hour before the event. On the same day, Gaza struck the Israeli city of Ramat Gan, killing one person.

Also on Saturday, the Hamas movement announced the launch of several dozen missiles at Israel. The military wing of the Al-Qassam Brigade clarified that the attack was a response to Tel Aviv’s airstrike on the al-Shati refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, which killed 10 people. Shortly before the strikes, the Israeli army announced the interception of a drone with explosives, which was launched from the territory of the enclave.

The aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict occurred in early May, when the Israeli authorities began to evict several Arab families in East Jerusalem. These actions were followed by protests and riots.

The radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation on May 10. Israel refused to comply with her demands. Then the members of the movement began shelling the country’s territory from rocket launchers.