Iranian footballers refuse to sing national anthem ahead of 2022 World Cup match against England

The Iranian national football team refused to sing the national anthem before the first round match of the 2022 World Cup group stage in Qatar against England. The meeting will be broadcast on website Match TV.

During the playing of the national anthem, the players of the Iranian team stood in silence. Fans in the stands of the Khalifa Stadium in Doha greeted the decision of the players with applause.

At the time of publication of the news, the score in the meeting was 4:1 in favor of the British. Midfielder Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 35th minute. In the 43rd minute, midfielder Bukayo Saka increased the team’s lead. In the first minute added to the first half, midfielder Raheem Sterling brought the score to a devastating one. In the 64th minute, Saka scored a brace. A minute later, the lagging behind the Iranians was reduced by striker Mehdi Taremi.

Protests and riots have been taking place in Iran since mid-September. They are triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, who died after police detained her for wearing the hijab “incorrectly”.