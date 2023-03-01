Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian intends to pay a visit to Russia in March. This was announced on March 1 by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic in Moscow, Kazem Jalali.

“In the current March, this visit to Moscow will take place,” the diplomat is quoted as saying. “Parliamentary newspaper”.

As Jalali noted, at the moment Tehran and Moscow are “in a golden period of development of relations”, which are developing progressively in all directions.

On February 26, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov also reported on the elaboration of the timing and modality of the meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran. According to him, on the agenda is the organization of a meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies in a quadripartite format.

On the same day, it became known that Russia will launch sales of 20 clothing brands from Iran this year. As Izvestia was told in the Union of Shopping Centers of Russia, manufacturers of underwear, accessories, jeans products became interested in sites in the Russian Federation. One of the brands has already signed a contract for the supply of products worth about $15 million.

On February 27, it was reported that the Iranian automaker Saipa signed an agreement with the Russian company Best Motors on the supply of three car models to the Russian market. Last week it was reported that the cars of the Iranian companies Saipa and Iran Khodro, which intend to supply their cars to Russia, are now undergoing certification.

On February 28, Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, in a commentary to Izvestia, noted the colossal request from southern countries for cooperation with Russia. According to the political scientist, many southern countries have a request “for some alternative development model”, they do not want to be under the control of the United States or Europe.