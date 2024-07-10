Denn natürlich wird oft nach hinten geschielt, auch deswegen gibt es Taxis, in denen die beiden Bereiche durch einen Sichtschutz getrennt sind. In dem Film „Ein kleines Stück vom Kuchen“ von Maryam Moghaddam und Behtash Sanaeeha treffen zwei alte Menschen im Gewirr der Millionenstadt Teheran aufeinander. Sie begegnen einander zuerst in einem Restaurant, in das die siebzigjährige Mahin manchmal geht, weil sie dort ihre Essensgutscheine einlösen kann. An einem anderen Tisch sitzt Faramarz, auch er ist allein, ein schmächtiger Mann im selben Alter wie Mahin.

Die Revolution hielt nicht, was sie versprach

In Deutschland wäre es prinzipiell kein Problem, wenn Mahin nun an den Tisch von Faramarz treten und ihn ansprechen würde. Im Iran, wo es viele Regeln für das Verhalten von Frauen in der Öffentlichkeit gibt, ist das undenkbar. Mahin aber ist eindeutig auf der Suche. Sie will aus ihrer Einsamkeit ausbrechen. Und so trifft es sich gut, dass Faramarz als Taxifahrer arbeitet. Auf diese Weise können die beiden alleinstehenden Menschen (sie ist seit vielen Jahren Witwe, er ebenfalls schon seit Ewigkeiten geschieden) gemeinsam Zeit in einem Raum verbringen. Und dann begeht Mahin, im Schutz der Nacht und des Regens, sogar noch eine kleine Transgression: Sie setzt sich zu Faramarz nach vorn.

Seit 1979 ist der Iran eine Islamische Republik. Vorgeblich gottgewollte Regeln bestimmen den Alltag bis ins kleinste Detail, wie zuletzt der Film „Irdische Verse“ deutlich gemacht hat.

The revolution was supposed to bring people a better life, but above all it brought a new apparatus of power. And the women who took to the streets in large numbers at that time were given a strict code of conduct by the Shiite clergy, in which they – as is now clear from “A Small Piece of the Pie” – are left with the choice between (arranged) marriage and loneliness.

Mahin lost her husband in a traffic accident thirty years ago. The children have left the country and they only keep in touch via occasional video calls.

Once a year a few friends, the “old girls”, come over and there is a big feast, and a blood pressure monitor is given as a gift. On TV, Mahin hears about a new generation of care robots. It seems as if this could be her fate too. But she is just about to break her melancholy routine. The taxi ride with Faramarz is not to be an episode. She invites him to her home. An unheard of event that the neighbors must not find out about.

Honeymoon on the Caspian Sea

On one of the walls of her apartment hangs a photo of her as a young woman. In 1969, on her honeymoon on the Caspian Sea. From the date, it can be assumed that she married quite young, and of course in a different era. At that time, the Shah ruled over Iran, and European and American culture was not frowned upon.

Mahin remembers that the Italian musician couple Al Bano and Romina Power once played in Tehran. Faramarz obviously comes from a background where pop culture was not so familiar. But he made music himself: he plays the tar, a traditional string instrument.

After just over an hour, there is a great sense of familiarity between these two people, who had previously known nothing about each other. Is it love at first sight? As we grow older, the first glance is always enriched with a wealth of life knowledge, and basically Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha do nothing other than allow the hope that was revealed in that first glance to unfold for a few hours.

Her chamber play is clearly embedded in the current political situation in Iran. The women’s struggle for self-determination, which is unthinkable without democracy, is clearly indicated as a context. Mahin is certainly not a women’s rights activist, she simply takes a few discreet but also courageous steps that go beyond the role assigned to her.

Banned from travel by the regime

However, this makes her an ally of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement. The regime clearly understood the film in this way and banned the directing couple from traveling. “My Favorite Cake” (the international title) was shown at the Berlinale this year, but Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha were unable to present it in person. They made the political implications of their film clear in a statement: The morality police in Iran not only monitor morality, they not only restrict personal needs. They are also an instrument of an oppressive state.

Surprisingly, Iran has produced a rich film production in the years since the revolution, despite censorship. And it was precisely the codes that arose from the creative handling of the rules (first and foremost the requirement for women to cover their faces, the obligation to wear the hijab) that often led to original dramaturgies and also a specific aesthetic.

The separation between public and private space is constitutive, and in “A Small Piece of the Cake” it becomes clear that nosy neighbors also penetrate into the protected spaces. Love, the most personal of all feelings, is always under surveillance. Through love, Mahin and Faramarz emerge from anonymity: “Nobody sees me anymore,” he sighs at the beginning. “You’re in the right place,” Mahin greets him as he crosses the threshold into her life.

In “A Beautiful Happiness from Cake”, almost everything that lovers can gradually experience together is concentrated in one night: they drink wine together (and thereby ignore a ban that the Iranian authorities are already making themselves look ridiculous with), they dance, they eat a cake. Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha skilfully create a mood in which two people forget about time – and at the same time know all the time that this time is all too limited.