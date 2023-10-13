Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently preparing for the match that Portugal will have against Slovakia on the afternoon of this Friday, October 13, had been accused in the last few hours of having committed an alleged crime, which caught the attention of thousands of his fans.

The news of the apparent punishment has just been denied by the Spanish Embassy in Iran.

According to Iranian media, and other major media outlets in Spain replicated, The Portuguese star, who currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, could receive a sanction of 99 lashesafter a group of lawyers supposedly denounced him for the crime of adultery in the Islamic Republic.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s aunt dies

According to the press version, The punishment for ‘CR7’ would come for having physical contact, while taking a photograph, with a single womanthe Iranian painter Fátima Hamami, who gave him a painting two weeks ago.

The event in question occurred during Ronaldo’s visit to Iran for Al Nassr’s match against Persepolis, for the Asian Champions League.

#Ronaldo could be given 99 lashes for kissing an Iranian fan In September, during a visit to Iran, Ronaldo met his fan Fatima, a disabled girl, hugged and kissed her, which is ‘HARAM’ as per Islamic #Sharia law If Ronaldo ever returns to Iran, he will be arrested, get 99 lashes pic.twitter.com/R6SbFwQg3W — Debashish Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@DebashishHiTs) October 12, 2023

Embassy denied any judicial ruling against him

It was precisely the Iranian Embassy in Spain that came out to deny the news.

“We strongly deny the issuance of any judicial ruling against any international athlete in Iran. It is a matter of concern that the publication of such unfounded news could overshadow crimes against humanity and war crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation,” they wrote on their account. of X, formerly Twitter.

In addition, they noted that the athlete was “very well received by the people and authorities” of Iran.

“His sincere and human meeting with Fatemeh Hamami was also praised and admired by both the people and the country’s sports authorities.“they stressed.

We strongly deny the issuance of any court ruling against any international athlete in Iran. It is a matter of concern that the publication of such unfounded news could overshadow crimes against humanity and war crimes against the oppressed… pic.twitter.com/51xw40L7Gp — Embassy of Iran in Spain (@IraninSpain) October 13, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo, concentrated in Portugal

Roberto Martínez, coach of Portugal, stated this Thursday that he wants his Portuguese team to be “tactically flexible” and able to make the most of their “individual talent”, and highlighted the commitment and dedication of his players, with Cristiano Ronaldo included.

“It is important to be tactically flexible (…) I am very happy with our flexibility. I think that our players, with two or three training sessions, can execute different tactical ideas, and that is important“, Martínez stated at a press conference at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.

Portugal faces Slovakia this Friday precisely in Dragão, in a match that, if they win, will guarantee their place at the Euro 2024 Championship in Germany.

The Spanish coach assured that his players are “concentrated” in the match against the Slovaks, who “were better” than Portugal in the first half of their last duel, which the Portuguese won 1-0 in Bratislava.

“Slovakia was very aggressive, they defended our passing lines very well. We suffered a little and in the second half we were better (…),” he recalled.

The individual qualities of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva are precisely one of the focuses of his teamwhich aims to “create a team that can use individual talent.”

