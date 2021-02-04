The Iranian Assadollah A. was condemned as the mastermind behind a foiled terrorist attack. Outrage in Tehran is programmed.

ANTWERP afp / dpa | In the process of a failed bomb attack on a mass rally by Iranian opposition members in exile in France, the main defendant was sentenced to 20 years in prison. According to the verdict on Thursday, the judges saw it as proven that Assadollah A. was responsible for the terrorist plot against the event with thousands of participants. Three other people involved received prison sentences ranging from 15 to 18 years.

The investigators had thwarted the bomb attack in June 2018 at the annual meeting of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Villepinte near Paris just a few hours earlier. The NCRI is a Paris-based association of Iranian opposition groups that is dominated by the People’s Mojahedin. The investigators identified A., who was then accredited at the Iranian embassy in Vienna, as the mastermind behind the attack plans.

On the day of the planned attack, the Belgian police arrested the Belgian-Iranian couple Nasimeh Naami and Amir Saaduni on their way to France in Brussels. Investigators found explosives and a detonator in her car. They should have received the material from A. a few days beforehand. Naami was sentenced to 18 years in prison and her husband Saaduni to 15 years.

The Iranian poet Mehrdad Arefani was also in the dock. He is said to have been in close contact with A. The indictment accused the exiled Iranian of spying in Belgium for his home country. The court sentenced him to 17 years in prison. The three co-defendants will also be deprived of their Belgian nationality.

Iran regards the process as “illegal”

A. had denied the allegations and refused to appear in court, citing his diplomatic immunity. He has been in custody since his arrest. His co-defendants, however, took part in the trial in November. Only Arefani appeared to announce the verdict.

Iran regards the trial against A. as “illegal”. The investigations had previously led to diplomatic tensions with other countries, including Germany. A. was arrested a few days after the failed attack in Bavaria. The German authorities withdrew his immunity and extradited him to Belgium. Tehran then called in the German ambassador.

The government opponents who were targeted by the attack plans speak of “state terrorism” for their part: They accuse the government in Tehran of having been directly involved. The prosecution assumes that A. is an agent of the Iranian secret service and that his diplomatic status is merely a cover.