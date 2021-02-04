Assadolah Assadi, a foreign adviser to the Iranian embassy in Vienna, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for planning a failed bomb attack against an Iranian opposition group, in exile in France, in 2018. A court in Belgium, where he remains detained, he dismissed his claim for diplomatic immunity. Tehran responded that the sentence is “illegal.”

The Government of Iran “strongly” condemned Assadolah Assadi’s conviction, the first in Europe against an Iranian official on alleged terrorism charges, since the Iranian revolution in 1979.

“As we have said many times before, the arrest of Assadolah Assadi, the judicial process and the recent sentence are illegal and a clear violation of international law, especially of the Vienna Convention of 1961 (…) therefore, they must be held accountable for the flagrant violation of the rights of our country’s diplomats, “declared the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic, Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum penalty requested by the Prosecutor’s Office before the Belgian authorities, the country where he remains detained after his arrest in Germany, shortly after the events denounced.

The man who rejects all the charges against him was found guilty of attempted terrorism for allegedly planning a failed bomb attack during a demonstration by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) near Paris in June 2018.

The main lawyer for the prosecution Georges-Henri Beauthier said that “the ruling shows two things: a diplomat has no immunity from criminal acts (…) and the responsibility of the Iranian state in what could have been a massacre.”

However, during the trial, the plaintiffs’ lawyers and representatives of the opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, or MEK, affirmed without evidence that the official allegedly acted at the direct request of the highest authorities of Iran, something that the Government of that country rejection.

According to the Belgian federal prosecutor, investigators found that Assadi had brought the explosives for the plot on a commercial flight from Tehran to Austria. Although it is not clear why they were not detected.

Three other Iranians accused of being accomplices were sentenced in the same trial to 15, 17 and 18 years in prison. Assadi, who did not attend the hearing, has not commented on the matter, so it is unknown whether he will appeal the sentence.

With AP and Reuters