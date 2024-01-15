An Iranian revolutionary court sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi to 15 months in prison and two years of exile from Tehran for the “dissemination of propaganda” against the Islamic Republic, in the fifth sentence against the imprisoned activist since 2021, her family reported this Monday.

“The Revolutionary Court sentenced Narges Mohammadi to 15 months in prison; two years of exile from Tehran and neighboring provinces; two-year travel ban; two years of prohibition to participate in political and social groups and two years of prohibition of the use of smartphones,” the activist's family reported in a statement on the social network Instagram.

Mohammadi, 51, refused to appear at the trial that was held in his absence in room 26 of the Revolutionary Court of Tehran and presided over by Judge Iman Atshari on December 19, 2023, alleging the “lack of independence of the judiciary” and the “illegality of the revolutionary courts” of the Persian country.

In recent months, the activist had denounced the revolutionary courts for issuing death sentences against young people in the country. and mentioned the 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari, the first protester who was executed for participating in the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

“The sentence appears to be a political message for Narges Mohammadi, which repeats the accusations that she repeatedly incites and encourages the people to hold opinions against the Islamic regime to cause chaos and unrest,” said the statement issued by the family.

The activist is serving a 10-year sentence in Evin prison from Tehran since November 2021.

This is the fifth sentence against the activist since 2021of which three have been broadcast with her imprisoned, and the first since she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last October.

Mohammadi She has been sentenced to a total of 12 years and three months in prison and 154 lashes.among other punishments.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee last month awarded the prestigious prize to Mohammadi “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and to promote human rights and freedom for all.”

The award was collected by his children on December 10 at a ceremony in Oslo in which the activist asked through them for international support to end an Iranian regime, “at its lowest level of legitimacy and popular support.”

