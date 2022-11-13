Since September 16, Iran has witnessed protests following the death of Amini, 22, three days after she was arrested by the morality police for not adhering to the country’s strict dress code.

Reports indicate that dozens of people, including members of the security forces, were killed on the sidelines of the protests, during which slogans against the authorities were raised, and officials considered a large part of them “riots.” The judiciary also brought various charges against at least 2,000 detainees.

The local “Mizan Online” website announced the issuance of “a death sentence for a person who was said to have been involved in the burning of a government center, after he was charged with disturbing public order, “assembly and conspiracy with the aim of committing a crime against national security”, “enmity” and corruption in the land.

The site did not specify the identity of the person sentenced to death for participating in the mass protests.

The source pointed out that five other defendants were convicted of prison terms of between five and ten years, for “assembly and conspiracy with the aim of committing crimes against national security” and “disturbing order and public property.”

The source stated that all judgments were issued by the Court of First Instance and are subject to appeal.

The judiciary had previously announced the indictment of more than 2,000 people in connection with the protests, noting that a number of them are facing charges that may carry the death penalty.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian media reported that the judiciary had indicted about 800 people it said were involved in “recent riots” in the provinces of Hormozgan (south), Isfahan and Markazi (central).

On Friday, United Nations human rights experts called on Iran to stop bringing charges that carry the death penalty against people who participated in the protests, and urged the authorities to “immediately release” those arrested on the sidelines of these movements.

Iranian officials had previously announced the release of many of those arrested after it was proven that they were not involved in the “riot”.

According to London-based Amnesty International, Iran ranks second in the world in terms of executions, which amounted to at least 314 during the year 2021.