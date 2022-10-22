Her cell phone would also have been confiscated and she would have been told that the family property worth $350,000 will be confiscated if she speaks out on the matter.

Rekabi was received as a heroine by a large crowd when she arrived in Tehran last Wednesday. Protests against the mandatory hijab have been going on in Iran for weeks following the death of the young Iranian Mahsa Amini. She was arrested by the morality police because her headgear would not fit properly.

On Tuesday, Rekabi released a statement on Instagram, in which she stated that her headscarf had ‘accidentally’ slipped off her head before the game in Seoul. Many people in Iran are skeptical about the statement and believe it was prepared under pressure. An ‘informed source’ confirmed this image, telling BBC Persia that Rekabi had been pressured to give a ‘forced confession’ after her return.

The same source also said the athlete did not go home immediately after arriving at the airport. “She was detained at the National Olympic Academy” – until she spoke to Iran’s sports minister, Hamid Sajjadi. Iran’s Climbing Federation allegedly threatened to take Rekabi’s family’s property worth 100 million rials (about $350,000) if she didn’t confess, the source said. See also Vale is sued in the US over Brumadinho disaster

According to Iranian news website Iran Wire, the head of the climbing federation lured her into the Iranian embassy in Seoul under false pretenses: she would have been promised a safe trip to Iran if she handed over her phone and passport.

Rekabi’s family and friends were concerned for her safety as they were unable to reach her after the match. The Iranian authorities then announced that Rekabi had flown home early. The BBC reported on Wednesday that her family was also at the airport and were able to receive her.

