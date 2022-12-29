Home page World

Of: Caroline Schaefer

The World Blitz Championship in Kazakhstan is coming up. Two Iranian chess players are doing without their headscarves this time.

Almaty – Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, Sara Khadem for short, has been playing in the Bundesliga for the Hamburg chess club for seven years. Now the native Iranian is taking part in the Blitz Chess World Championship in Kazakhstan – albeit without her hijab.

At the age of twelve she won the world championship. In 2017 she competed at the Women’s World Chess Championship in Iran. The multiple Iranian national champion Atousa Pourkashiyan also waived her headscarf in Kazakhstan this year, reported euronews.

Sara Khademalsharieh will not wear a headscarf at the World Chess Championship

In the meantime, the ban on the headscarf in Iran has become a symbol of resistance against the mullahs’ regime. Thousands of women are defying the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. The fact that Khademalshariehs and Pourkashiyan are going to the World Chess Championship without a headscarf could have consequences.

Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran plays against Valentina Gunina of Russia at the 2016 World Women’s Blitz Championship in Doha. At the 2022 World Cup, she will compete without a headscarf. (Archive image) © imago

Famous Iranian personalities repeatedly use their reach to draw attention to the protests. Also a professional climber Elnaz Rekabi was without a headscarf at the Asian Championships in South Korea started. In 2020, the chess player Shohreh Bayat only wore her headscarf loosely as a referee at the World Cup in Shanghai. She later turned her back on her home country.

World Chess Championship: Iran Chess Federation comments on Khademalsharieh

Khademalsharieh “participated in the tournament privately and at his own expense,” Chess Federation of Iran director Hassan Tamini told Iran News Agency fars. He reacted with surprise, reported tagesschau.de. So far, the 25-year-old has always followed the regulations.

Whether abroad or at home, no Iranian athlete is allowed to compete without a headscarf. However, the protests and the omission of the headscarf show that people no longer want to bow to it. In any case, Sara Khademalsharieh does not want to return to Iran, she told the Spanish newspaper El Paris. Rather, she wants to settle down with her husband and son in Spain. (cheese)