The judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported that 6 border guards were killed during an attack in Saravan, in Sistan-Baluchestan province bordering Pakistan.

Sistan-Baluchistan is one of the poorest provinces in Iran and is home to the mostly Sunni Muslim Baloch minority.

The province is constantly witnessing clashes between security forces and Baluch rebels, extremist groups or drug traffickers.

The Iranian news agency, Fars, confirmed that the attack was carried out by a “terrorist group that was trying to infiltrate the country,” but that it “fled across the border after the clash.”

The agency pointed out that the Deputy Commander of the National Police and the Commander of the Border Guard arrived in the area to investigate the incident.

And last March, two police officers were shot dead in clashes with “armed criminals” in the same area, according to the official Iranian news agency (IRNA).