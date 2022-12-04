Amid protests in the country, the Iranian authorities have abolished the vice police, which is accused of killing Iranian Mahsa Amini, who was detained for wearing the hijab incorrectly. This was announced on December 4 by the agency AFP with reference to the Attorney General of the country.

“Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Jaafar Montazeri announced that the vice police have been abolished by the competent authorities,” the article says.

As Montaseri noted, the vice police had “nothing to do with the judiciary”.

Newspaper The Guardian reported that Iran may revise the law on the mandatory wearing of the hijab by women.

“Both the parliament and the judiciary are working on this issue, whether any changes are needed in the law,” the prosecutor general said.

At the same time, according to the newspaper, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the republican and Islamic foundations of the country are constitutionally enshrined. However, according to him, there are methods for implementing the constitution that can be flexible.

Protests in Iran have been taking place since mid-September throughout the country. After the death of Mahsa Amini, the Iranians began to protest against state interference in the lives of citizens and demanded the resignation of the government.

In 2018, a court in Tehran sentenced a woman who took off her hijab on a street in the Iranian capital to two years in prison.