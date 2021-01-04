The US Defense Ministry Pentagon has said that the US aircraft carrier USS Nimitz will remain in the Sea of ​​West Asia as the US poses a possible threat of attack from Iran. The US Defense Ministry said three days ago that the USS Nimitz stationed in the Middle East would be withdrawn for 10 months, but now the US has changed its stand.The Pentagon’s Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said the USS Nimitz will now continue in the area of ​​operation. The US government has taken this decision after much deliberation. America’s move comes after Iran celebrated the first anniversary of its marhoom military chief, Kassem Suleimani. On January 3, 2020, Sulemani was killed by a drone attack near Baghdad Airport.

This led to deepening of tension between the two countries and now once again a situation of military confrontation is seen in the region. Iran has alleged that the US has sent its nuclear bombers to the Persian Gulf, while the Donald Trump administration claims that the Iranian Navy has become more active in the last 48 hours. On the other hand, Israeli media has quoted US sources claiming that Israel and Saudi Arabia are instigating Trump to demolish Iran’s nuclear facilities before his term ends.

America preparing for attack?

According to CNN’s report, America fears that Iran will not try to target America on January 3, the anniversary of Sulaimani. Not only this, political analysts have also feared that Trump, who was troubled by Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, may seek to further complicate the dispute with Iran so as to create difficulties for the incoming government.

Indeed, Biden’s plan is to reduce the pressure Trump had put on Iran, negotiate with it, and return Iran to the Paramnu agreement. In such a situation, experts feel that Iran will take any step thoughtfully so that the restrictions imposed on Biden can be relaxed.