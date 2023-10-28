Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Short hair and no headscarf: This violation of the dress code in Iran is said to have cost Armita Garawand her life. © Hengaw/Uncredited/dpa

Iran’s notorious moral police brutally dragged Armita Garawand out of a subway. Now she has died in the clinic. State media denies violence.

Tehran – outrage far beyond the country’s borders Iran out. Armita Garawand is dead. The 16-year-old died on Friday (October 27) in a hospital in Tehran, the state news agency reports Irna with. She was declared brain dead a week ago and has been in a coma since the beginning of October.

Iran: Armita Garawand (16) is dead – moral police apparently attacked her because she wasn’t wearing a headscarf

Since October 1st, in fact. That day she is said to have clashed with the moral police. Armita rode the subway without a headscarf and had a short haircut. The moral guardians are said to have confronted them and brutally dragged them off the track, human rights organizations such as Kurdish ones report Hengaw.

The organization speaks of “serious physical attacks by police officers”. All because Armita wasn’t wearing a hijab. A journalist who went to Fajr Hospital to cover the story was reported to have been arrested.

Violence from the moral police? State media contradicts: Girl allegedly fell because of blood pressure

State media tells a completely different story. The teenager is said to have fallen on the subway because she had low blood pressure. She is said to have hit her head. There was no violence, they say.

These scenes were shown on state television: Two women drag the lifeless body of Armita Garawand out of the subway. © Uncredited/dpa

The attack by the moral police can hardly be proven. Only a video was broadcast on Iranian state television showing two women carrying the unconscious 16-year-old from a carriage on the Tehran metro.

Iran apparently wants to prevent protests after Armita Garawand’s death: parents probably forced to interview

The case is reminiscent the story of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old was arrested by the “morality police” in September 2022 because she allegedly violated the dress code. She fell into a coma and died shortly afterwards. Her death sparked protests across Iran, which the mullahs’ regime brutally suppressed.

Now the regime is trying to ensure that history does not repeat itself. The hospital where Armita was lying is completely sealed off, Iranian journalists report. And state television published an interview in which her mother said Armita had problems with low blood pressure. The parents are said to have been threatened so that they would make these statements, say human rights organizations. (moe)