In its desire to join the BRICS, Iran proceeds from the fundamental understanding that the era of a unipolar world order is ending, and a multipolar world is coming to replace it. For Tehran, it is important which centers of power will be formed as a result of this process, IRI Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Izvestia.

“You know that it is difficult to find a country that fights against the unipolar world longer than Iran. We have incurred enormous costs in this struggle. Otherwise, we would not have been under sanctions for 40 years. <…> Therefore, the formation of the future world, what poles will appear in it, these are very important issues for Iran. We consider it important to strengthen organizations such as BRICS and our participation in them. We recently became a full-fledged member of the SCO, we are working with the EAEU and, of course, we will work with the BRICS,” Jalali said.

In addition, Tehran sees the economic component as an important aspect of participation in the BRICS: the association countries together have a large volume of GDP and trade. From Tehran’s position, Iran’s connection to the BRICS will allow the parties to “complement each other.”

On May 2, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that after joining the SCO, Tehran had decided to apply for membership in the BRICS. On June 1, the foreign ministers of the countries of the association considered the concept of expanding the association, but returned the document for revision.

In August, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abollahian, said that Pretoria fully supports Tehran’s joining the association.

