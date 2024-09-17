He Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was slightly injured on Tuesday in the chain of explosions of numerous wireless devices Hezbollah members in several locations in southern Lebanon and Beirut.

“Mojtaba Amani, the honorable ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has suffered a superficial injury. The general condition of the honorable ambassador is good,” the Iranian diplomatic mission reported on its X account.

The diplomat’s wife, Narges Ghadirian, confirmed the ambassador’s good condition: “My husband, Dr. Mojtaba Amani, was slightly injured in the explosion of pagers in Beirut, but thank God he is fine,” Ghadirian told X.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, at least eight people died on Tuesday and more than 2,800 were injured, some 200 of them seriously, by the explosions.

The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah confirmed that a number of pagers in the possession of its members exploded on Tuesday in Lebanon.

“At around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a number of messaging devices known as ‘pagers’ exploded, which are in the possession of several workers in different units and institutions of Hezbollah,” the Shiite party said in a statement.

The Shiite group said its experts are carrying out a large-scale “security and scientific” investigation to determine the causes of the incident. while warning against the spread of “rumors” and “false information” that serve Israel’s “psychological warfare.”

Dozens of ambulances are transporting the wounded after Hezbollah militants detonated their weapons. Photo:AFP Share

The simultaneous explosions occurred mainly in areas in the south of the country and in the Beirut suburbs controlled by the armed movement, which has been locked in an intense crossfire with the Jewish state for more than eleven months.

“A large number of people with various injuries are arriving at Lebanese hospitals and it has been initially discovered that the injuries are related to the explosion of wireless devices in the possession of the injured,” the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.

Iran is one of Hezbollah’s main allies, and has provided financial and arms support to the group since the 1980s.

Tehran also leads the so-called “Axis of Resistance,” an informal anti-Israeli alliance formed by Hezbollah, Palestinians from Hamas and Yemen’s Houthis, among others.