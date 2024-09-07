Iranian Ambassador: Partnership Agreement with Russia May Be Signed at BRICS Summit

An agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and Russia may be signed at the BRICS summit in Kazan, which will take place on October 22-24. This was stated by the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, reports TASS.

“We have spoken with our Russian colleagues on this issue. The first idea is indeed this (to sign an agreement at the BRICS summit, — note from “Lenta.ru”). Because this summit is a large-scale event. (…) We can also postpone the signing of this document to a separate meeting either in Tehran or in Moscow. This is currently being done, two options are being considered,” he said.

According to the diplomat, the process of drafting the agreement has already been completed and the document is currently being prepared for writing. He recalled that visiting the summit in Kazan will be the first trip to Russia by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was elected in July.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that more than 30 countries are interested in cooperation with the BRICS association. According to him, relations with these states are developing fruitfully and their hypothetical entry could further strengthen BRICS.