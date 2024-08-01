Iran’s Fars News Agency said an Iranian advisor was killed in Lebanon alongside Shukr on Tuesday evening in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The Times of Israel website reported that the slain advisor was Milad Bidi, who was in the same building as Shukr and was targeted by Israel.

According to the Israeli website, the identity of the Iranian advisor was identified only a few hours ago.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday evening that his country had “delivered devastating blows to all our enemies,” referring directly to Shukr’s assassination.

In his televised speech, which lasted about five minutes, Netanyahu did not mention the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

But he said that if Israel had succumbed to pressure to end the war in Gaza, “it would not have been able to eliminate Hamas leaders and thousands of terrorists.”

He directly referred to Shukr’s killing, saying: “We eliminated the right arm of (Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan) Nasrallah, who was directly responsible for the massacre of children,” referring to the killing of 12 boys and girls on Saturday in a missile strike on the Golan that Israel attributed to the Lebanese group.

“We settled our accounts with Mohsen and we will settle our accounts with everyone who offends us,” he added, using Shukr’s nom de guerre.