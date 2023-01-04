Taraneh Alidousti, one of the most famous Iranian actresses, was released on bail and left the fearsome prison of Evin in Tehran. The actress was arrested last month for taking part in anti-regime protests. This was announced by Iran International. Many had mobilized for the release of the actress, including the Cannes Film Festival.

The bail paid is 10 billion rials (about 225,000 euros), his lawyer Zahra Minoui tweeted. Today, images of Alidousti are circulating on social media, showing her without the hijab at the time of her release from prison. The actress was arrested by security forces in Tehran in mid-December for her support of Iran’s ongoing anti-system protests, her opposition to the hijab mandate and the country’s use of the death penalty. of the state against the demonstrators. She had previously posted her photo of her without a veil on her Instagram page, holding a paper that read “women, life, freedom.”