The Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, also well known abroad, was arrested this evening by the Tehran authorities in connection with the ongoing protests in the country. She is accused of “disseminating false information and supporting counter-revolutionary circles”, reports the Tasnim agency. Alidoosti posted a photo of herself without a veil on Instagram, in solidarity with the protesters. Here the trailer of her latest film “Leila’s brothers” presented in competition at the last Cannes Film Festival



