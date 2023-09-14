The Tehran regime fears ”a new spark” and ”is trying in every way to contain the protests” which will see their ”highlight on 16 September”, the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, when they ”radical demonstrations expected” which ”could get out of control of the authorities”. But in Iran ”there is greater support for the protests and greater cohesion among the population”, with ”young and old, men and women, rich and poor” who ”can no longer stand the murderous theocratic regime who is their real enemy”. Ghazal Afshar, spokesperson for the Iranian Youth Association in Italy, explains this to Adnkronos, according to which ”from internal sources we know that the regime has deployed 15 thousand men from the Pasdaran and the Basij paramilitary forces in the universities under cover, as students or professors, to monitor the situation”. And ”the regime is trying to protect itself by increasing internal repression and the number of patrols on the streets”. But also ”sending agents to the areas most affected by the protests” and ”transferring numerous political prisoners from Evin prison”.

But what this last year has produced, he continues, is precisely ”a very strong weakening of the regime, with many officials resigning and leaving the country”. A ”greater emancipation of women who have played a very important role”, in a country where ”misogyny has been institutionalized and women ghettoised”. As well as a more heartfelt ”participation of students in a protest which proved to have a transversal nature” and which ”involved the whole country”. The protests, the exile recalls, took place in ”31 provinces and 300 cities, even those that in previous protests were more dormant or extremely poor”. What ”at first seemed like a protest having to do with headscarves, soon became an anti-government demonstration with very radical slogans against the supreme leader Khamenei,” explains Afshar. Because ”the veil is one of the many problems of the Iranian population, but the main one is the existence of this theocracy”. Which, continues the human rights activist, ”must be overturned. There is no alternative”.

Afshar, whose father was shot and whose aunt was hanged during the 1988 repression, is now making an appeal to the international community which ”thinks it can dialogue with this regime. It is not possible because it is a sick regime, it must be eradicated. To allow the population to establish, in a free and independent way, a democratic republic. Only then will it be possible to dialogue with the new representatives elected by the population”. Without returning to the ”Shah’s monarchy, because not even in that reality women had their freedoms recognized, other than that of walking around in a miniskirt”. In the meantime, he says, we need to ”tighten the sanctions”.

According to her, already in November 2019 the regime had been put to the test and had reacted harshly, ”with 4,500 protesters killed in just one week. If the internet blackout and Covid hadn’t arrived, those protests would have put the regime in great difficulty”. But now ”discontent among the Iranian population is very strong” and ”Khamenei is seen as a murderer”, which not only leads ”Iran to have the record of executions per capita” and ”kills around two thousand people per year”, but ”exploits the proceeds of natural resources”. So much so that if ”Iran is among the world’s leading producers of gas and oil”, in the country ”over 70 percent of the population lives below the poverty line”.