Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, currently imprisoned in her country, criticized this Sunday the “tyrannical and misogynistic religious regime” of Iran in a speech read by his children, who accepted the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize on his behalf in Oslo.

Mohammadi, who protests against mandatory veiling for women and the death penalty in Iran, She has been arrested and convicted numerous times in recent decades.



Since 2021, she has been imprisoned in Evin prison in Tehran, so she could not receive the award in person.

His 17-year-old twins, Ali and Kiana, dressed in black, accepted the award during the ceremony in the city hall of the capital of Norway and read a speech that he managed to transmit from prison.

“I am a woman from the Middle East, from a region that, although it is heir to a rich civilizationis currently trapped in war and prey to the flames of terrorism and extremism.”he stated in his message, written “behind the high, cold walls of a prison.”

“I am an Iranian woman who feels proud and honored to contribute to this civilization, which today is a victim of the oppression of a tyrannical and misogynistic religious regime”he added, urging the international community to do more for human rights.

In his absence, a seat remained symbolically empty, crowned by his portrait. The 51-year-old activist was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in October “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and his fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.

She is one of the main figures of the “Women, Life, Freedom” protest movement in Iran.triggered by death in police custody, last year, by Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman detained for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.

“The mandatory hijab imposed by the government is neither a religious obligation nor a cultural model, but a means of controlling and subjugating the entire society,” Mohammadi reiterated on Sunday, calling it a “governmental shame.”

In the speech read before the Norwegian royal family, the activist described an Islamic Republic “essentially alien to its 'people'”, denouncing repression, the subjugation of the judicial system, propaganda and censorship, nepotism and corruption.

Hunger strike

As Oslo celebrated its award, Mohammadi began a hunger strike in solidarity with the Baha'i community, Iran's largest religious minority, which claims to be discriminated against in many areas of society.

Narges Mohammadi, Iranian human rights activist.

The Iranian is the fifth winner in the more than one hundred years of history of the Nobel Peace Prize to receive the prize while deprived of her freedom.after the German Carl von Ossietzky, the Burmese Aung San Suu Kyi, the Chinese Liu Xiaobo and the Belarusian Ales Bialiatski.

“The struggle of Narges Mohammadi can be compared (…) to that of Albert Lutuli, Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela (all of whom also received the Nobel Prize, NDLR), which lasted more than 30 years before the end of the apartheid regime in South Africa”, declared the president of the Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen.

“The women of Iran have been fighting against segregation for more than 30 years. Their dream of a better future will eventually come true,” she said.

Her two children have been exiled in France since 2015 and they have not seen their mother for more than eight years. Neither of them knows if they will see her alive again.

“Personally, I'm quite pessimistic,” Kiana confessed. “Maybe I'll see her in 30 or 40 years, but if not, I don't think I'll ever see her again. But that's okay because my mother will always be with me in my heart and with my family.”

His brother, Ali, was “very very optimistic.” “I believe in our victory,” he said. Protests in Iran after Amini's death were harshly repressed.

According to the NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), 551 protesters, including dozens of women and children, were killed by security forces, and thousands more were detained. Mahsa Amini's parents and brother were to receive the Sakharov Prize posthumously awarded to the young woman at a ceremony in France on Sunday.

However, Iranian authorities prevented them from traveling, their lawyer in France said. “The Iranian people, with perseverance, will overcome repression and authoritarianism,” said Mohammadi. “Don't doubt it, it's a certainty.”

The Nobel Prize winners in the other disciplines (literature, chemistry, medicine, physics and economics) They were also delivered on Sunday in Stockholm in the presence of the king of Sweden.

AFP