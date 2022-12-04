Iran admits protests have caused ‘over 200 deaths’

More than 200 people have lost their lives in the ongoing protests in Iran: this was announced by the Security Council, which however has now threatened ‘zero tolerance’ explaining that from now on the security forces will act more actively in front of any manifestation. It is the first time since the protests began on September 16 that Iran has published official figures on the dead.

“Regarding the protesters, the Islamic Republic of Iran has treated them with the utmost tolerance” but “the enemy’s plan for the continuation of the uprisings and the strategic patience of the system” has caused serious damage. The Security Council, the note continues, “will act more decisively” and “the security and police forces with all their strength and determination will no longer allow some troublemakers with the support of foreign intelligence agencies to endanger public safety”. “Therefore, any disturbance of public order and illegal gatherings at any level and place will be dealt with decisively and without tolerance”.

Iran, Attorney General: the moral police dissolved

L’Iran he abolished the moral police, the force that controlled people’s clothing and especially arrested women who did not cover themselves according to the codes dictated by the regime of the Islamic Republic. This was announced by the country’s attorney general, Mohamad Jafar Montazeri, speaking in Qom, in a meeting with the clergy. That police “has nothing to do with the judiciary”, Montazeri specified when making the announcement, relaunched by the local news agency Isna. Some analyzes consider the announcement a surrender to the popular protest movement that has been taking place in the country for three months, although others speak of a limited decision and taken too late.

Iran executes four men ‘for cooperating with Mossad’

Iran has executed 4 men “for the crime of collaborating with the Zionist regime’s intelligence services and kidnapping,” or for collaborating with Israel’s spy agency Mossad, state media reported. Iranians according to Reuters. Three other people were sentenced to prison terms of between five and 10 years after being convicted of crimes including acts against national security, aiding and abetting kidnappings and possession of illegal weapons, Mehr news agency said.

Subscribe to the newsletter

