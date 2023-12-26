Eighty-one days after the start of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, the conflict is increasingly taking on a regional scale. The Minister of Defense of Israel, Yoav Gallant, assured this Tuesday in the Defense Committee of Parliament that his country fights on seven fronts and that, so far, it has responded to attacks on six of them. In addition to the Strip, where almost 21,000 people have already died, and the West Bank — which Gallant referred to as “Judea and Samaria” — where incursions are almost daily, hostilities have extended, according to the minister, to Iran, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq. “I say it here in the most explicit way,” Gallant warned during his speech. “Anyone who acts against us as a potential target will have no immunity.”

Until Monday, Israel's fighting beyond its borders and those of the occupied territories was limited to secondary actors allied with Iran, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, whose attacks on the north of the country have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israelis. But two days ago, Tehran accused Israeli defense forces of killing Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Razi Mousavi and three others by launching several missiles while he was in Sayida Zeinab, a neighborhood south of Damascus, the capital. Syria. Israel, which has not confirmed its involvement in the attack, accused the Iranian general of trafficking arms from Iran and financing the Lebanese Shiite guerrilla and other Islamist organizations in Syria.

Iranian public television interrupted its broadcast to report the news. The country's president, Ebrahim Raisí, assured that the attack was “a sign of the frustration and weakness of the Zionist regime for which it will surely pay a price.” The Iranian Revolutionary Guard, for its part, issued a statement with a similar tone. “Undoubtedly, the usurper and savage Zionist regime will pay for this crime,” said the note, which predicted “suffering” for Israel. Mousavi was in charge of coordinating the military alliance between Syria and Iran and was one of the main collaborators of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Al Quds force (a special unit of the Revolutionary Guard), assassinated by the US in an attack with drones on January 3, 2020 in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

“I am not going to comment on the actions we carried out,” Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi said when asked about the attack. “The military is working with other security organizations throughout the Middle East within and around state borders,” he added. Halevi assured that Israel would act whenever necessary “to make it very clear that we are committed to defending our country and willing to go far.”

If Israeli responsibility for the death of the senior Iranian military official is confirmed, it would mean an escalation in the conflict. Although the Tehran regime has so far not taken any direct action against Israel and has only increased its threatening rhetoric, it has considerably intensified its activity against that country since October 7. Not only funding and arming Shia militias in Lebanon and Syria, but also Houthi rebels in Yemen. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has warned that Israel's arch-enemy has tripled in recent weeks the production of uranium enriched to 60%, below the 90% necessary to make atomic weapons but well above the maximum 3.67% imposed by the 2015 agreement on its nuclear program that the United States unilaterally abandoned three years later.

Houthi rebels

Another of the fronts mentioned by Gallant is the Yemeni one. Since the beginning of the conflict, the Huthi militia, also sponsored by Iran, has launched several drone attacks against southern Israel and, for weeks, has been harassing ships transiting the Red Sea, which has forced the United States to organize a multinational force to confront them and facilitate maritime traffic to and from the Suez Canal.

The last two incidents in that area were recorded this Tuesday. The UK Merchant Marine Authority has recorded two explosions and announced that two drones have been sighted five nautical miles from a ship transiting off the coast of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah. Another vessel has been attacked with missiles in the same area. The projectiles, which fell at half a mile and four miles, did not damage the freighter, according to that same source, which confirmed that there were no casualties in any of the crews. Late in the afternoon, a Houthi spokesman said that he launched the attack after his crew ignored three warnings from the militia. The Houthis have also claimed to have launched several drone attacks against the Israeli city of Eliat, on the Red Sea coast, in the south, and against “other areas of occupied Palestine.”

On the Lebanese front, Israel has once again attacked Hezbollah targets in the south of the country in the umpteenth skirmish between both sides since the October 7 attacks. The Israeli Defense Forces thus responded to the launch of an anti-tank missile that directly hit the Orthodox Church of Saint Mary, in the Israeli town on the border with Lebanon of Iqrit, according to a military spokesman. Nine Israeli soldiers were injured in the attack, one of whom is in serious condition. Hezbollah rockets have also hit an agricultural cooperative in the Israeli town of Dovev.

In another of the war scenarios listed by the Israeli Defense Minister, the Iraqi one, it was the United States that acted militarily on Monday after the pro-Iran militia Kataib Hezbollah attacked the US base in Erbil by launching a drone over it, leaving it in a state of critical of an American soldier and wounded two others. It is not the first attack on Erbil or other US military facilities in Iraq and Syria since October 7. “These attacks are intended to hold perpetrators of attacks accountable and harm their ability to continue attacks. We will always protect our forces,” said General Michael Kurilla, head of the US Central Command, in a statement reported by Reuters.

In the occupied territories, another of the fronts named by Gallant was the West Bank, where Israeli raids and attacks have taken place since the beginning of the conflict and support for Hamas continues to increase, which has almost quadrupled since October 7. This Tuesday, Israeli soldiers shot dead a 31-year-old man and a 17-year-old minor in the Al Fawwar refugee camp, south of the city of Hebron.

In Gaza, where the death toll has now reached 21,000, Israel continued its attacks. Doctors at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis have stated that 10 Palestinians died in two bombings this Tuesday. “In the house that was bombed there were displaced people and residents, more than 20 people in total, children and women,” one of the residents of the attacked area told Reuters. “We managed to rescue some children, but the rest died.”

The UN has continued to call on Israel to stop killing innocents. “We are very concerned about the continued bombing in central Gaza, where more than 100 deaths have occurred since Christmas Eve,” said a spokesperson for the organization's Human Rights office. “The Israeli army must take all possible measures to protect civilians. The notices and evacuation orders do not exempt them from compliance with the obligations imposed by international humanitarian law.”

Israel has also taken a step back in its offensive against the United Nations. While on Monday his Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, assured that he would not renew visas for UN personnel in the occupied territories or issue new passes, a Government spokesperson assured this Tuesday that it will be reviewed “on a case-by-case basis.”

