The expulsion of Iran from the UN Commission on the status of women is a “correct, but not sufficient” measure because “since its establishment, the regime has been marked by misogyny and this not only for an ideological issue. Women are repressed for repress society”. This was stated by the dissident Iranian writer, Esmail Mohades, in an interview with Adnkronos two days after the vote of the 54 members of the United Nations Economic and Social Council who will be called to express themselves on a draft resolution by the United States to oust the Republic islamic.

Among the first measures imposed by the Iranian government after the Islamic revolution of 1979 was the obligation for women to wear the veil, recalls Mohades, highlighting how the Iranian constitution goes “against women” as it establishes “for example that their testimony is worth half that of a man and prohibits them from accessing certain professions”. “The real question – continues the writer – is what Iran is doing in that Commission. Western governments must respond”.

Meanwhile, this morning, the news of the second hanging of one of the protesters arrested during the protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, detained for not wearing the veil appropriately, was announced. Majidreza Rahnavard was found guilty of stabbing to death two members of the security forces on 17 November in Mashad.

“They hanged him in public despite the fact that the mother met her son last night and received reassurances. It is a sign of the regime’s weakness, which, unable to respond to the protests on a cultural, economic and political level, has no other tool than repression”, explains the writer, according to whom “unfortunately” we have to expect a “wave of executions”.

“The authorities want to instill fear, but now it doesn’t work anymore”, continues Mohades, according to which “the least Western countries can do” at this moment is to recall their ambassadors, summon the respective Iranian ambassadors “until the embassies close” .

In all these years, he concludes, “despite the behavior of the regime, the response of Italy and the West has been only in words, except in the case of sanctions against entities and people”, but now in Iran “a revolution is taking place and there is the collective will to move on”.