Hezbollah supporters celebrate attacks on Israel in Tehran, capital of Iran. | Photo: EFE/ Abedin Taherkenareh

Iranian security authorities allegedly collaborated in organizing the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas, says newspaper report The Wall Street Journal published this Sunday (8). According to the report, high-ranking members of the Iranian government approved the plan to attack Israel during a meeting in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, last Monday (2), according to a report by senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah . Earlier, on Sunday, a Hamas spokesman confirmed to the BBC that the extremist group’s action had the support of Iran and Hezbollah, Israel’s declared enemies.

According to the WSJ, the leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah have stated that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, linked directly to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been working with Hamas since August on plans for attacks by air, land and sea. According to the newspaper, a European agent who acts as an advisor to the Syrian government confirmed the information given by the leaders of the extremist groups.

The American government says there is no evidence of Iran’s involvement in the attacks. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN that “we have not yet seen evidence that Iran commanded or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship.”