Saturday, December 3, 2022
Iran | Women also joined the protest against the regime in the old southeastern part of Iran

December 2, 2022
Women-led protests in Iran began in September after the country’s authorities announced the death of a young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amin.

in Iran black-clad women joined a nationwide wave of protests on Friday in the ancient province of Sistan-Baluchistan in the country’s southeast.

Videos published online showed dozens of women on the streets of the provincial capital, Zahedan. They had posters that read “Women, life, freedom”, which is one of the slogans of the protest movement that started in mid-September.

“Either hijab (hair and headscarf) or no forward to the revolution, shouted the women in the body-covering chador in videos” posted on Twitter.

Women-led protests began in September after the Iranian authorities reported a young Kurdish woman Mahsa Aminin of death. The chastity police had previously arrested her for a “wrongly worn” hijab in the country’s capital, Tehran.

Security forces have killed at least 448 protesters, says the Oslo-based human rights organization Iran Human Rights (IHR). Most of the deaths have occurred in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

Director of the IHR Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam characterizes the fact that women participated in the demonstration in Zahedan as really rare. Men in the city have been protesting for more than two months since Friday prayers.

“The ongoing protests in Iran are the beginning of a revolution of dignity,” he says.

“These protests have given women and minorities, who have been treated as second-class citizens for more than four decades, the opportunity to take to the streets and demand their basic human rights,” says Amiry-Moghaddam.

