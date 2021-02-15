The Iranian Government will limit surprise visits to its facilities of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which until now had full access to any nuclear site in the country, if the parties involved in the 2015 International Nuclear Agreement do not comply with the commitments, according to your perspective. Moscow contacted Washington and Tehran to try to defuse tensions.

“If the others do not comply with their obligations before February 21, the Government will be obliged to suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol.” These were the words of Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, to send an ultimatum to the countries that are part of the 2015 International Nuclear Agreement.

The aforementioned protocol allows the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations agency for nuclear surveillance, to visit any Iranian nuclear facility without prior notice. Information from the IAEA is often the reliable basis for the international community to make decisions about atomic energy.

“This does not mean ending all inspections by the UN agency. All these steps are reversible if the other parties change their course and honor their obligations,” Khatibzadeh clarified. Iran will maintain its collaboration with the IAEA, the spokesperson confirmed.

FILE: Image released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran showing the atomic enrichment facilities of the Natanz nuclear power plant, about 300 kilometers south of Tehran, Iran, on November 4, 2019. © Atomic Energy Organization of Iran / Via AFP

The Tehran resolution responds to a law passed by the Iranian Parliament. The House, with a conservative majority, agreed in December last year to eliminate these visits by the UN agency if the countries of the international community do not lift some sanctions that are currently weighing on Iran. For example, they demand to normalize banking relations with the country and eliminate barriers to oil exports.

Iran, waiting for a sign of rapprochement from Biden

Despite the fact that the Iranian government’s notice is addressed to all the signatory countries of the 2015 nuclear agreement, its words are directed especially towards the United States. Both Iran and the international community expect a de-escalation of tensions between the two countries following the arrival of Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. However, no gesture has come up so far.

The 2015 Agreement, signed by Iran, the United States, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, was seriously fragile when Donald Trump decided to withdraw from the commitment – in May 2018 – and reimpose sanctions against Iran.

In return, Tehran was backtracking step by step in some of the commitments provided in the Agreement, whose objective was to limit the Iranian atomic program. The international community has been unable to establish calm between both parties to the conflict.

Russia tried again this time: Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov called on the United States “to express political will and send a signal to Iran and other members of the international community about its readiness to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “, the aforementioned nuclear Agreement.

In the same way, the Russian government asked Iran for containment so as not to escalate the situation inherited from the Trump Administration.

