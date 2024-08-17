Tensions between Iranians and Israelis have increased following the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

A senior US official issued a warning to Iran on Friday (Aug 16, 2024) promising a “incisive response” against the Persian country in the event of an attack on Israel. Iranians and Israelis have been experiencing tensions following the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

In a statement, the senior official said Iran would face consequences “catastrophic” as a response. “We want to dissuade the Iranians (…) from taking this path because the consequences would be catastrophic, especially for Iran”he said. The information is from AFP.

The official also stressed the importance for Iran to avoid military action that could affect negotiations for a Gaza truce between Israel and Hamas.

A ceasefire in the enclave was negotiated this week in Doha with mediation by the United States, Qatar and Egypt. President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) said he expects the agreement to be finalized next week in Cairo.

“The path is now set for an outcome that will save lives, bring relief to the people of Gaza and ease regional tensions.”, declared.

After the death of Haniyeh and Fuad Shukr, the former military commander of Hezbollah, the Persian country and the extremist group have promised retaliation “fast and heavy” against the Israelis.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct attack on Israel, while Hezbollah has prepared missiles threatening Israel.