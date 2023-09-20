The president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisiassured that his country’s funds unfrozen by the United States as a result of the bilateral prisoner exchange will be used to cover “the needs” of the iranian people.

“These funds belonged to the Iranian nation,” he claimed. Raisi in an interview with CNN in New York, where the UN General Assembly is being held, according to an excerpt of the conversation advanced this Wednesday by the network.

The Iranian president stated that “when these funds return, naturally, they will go to addressing the needs of the iranian people“, a position in which he will remain “firm,” he assured.

In exchange for the release of five American prisoners in Iran, Washington on Monday freed five Iranians and unfrozen 6 billion dollars from Tehran that were blocked in South Korean accounts due to sanctions against the Islamic republic.

Joe Biden’s Government has assured, however, that the Iranian Executive will only be able to use these resources for humanitarian purposes, such as the purchase of medicine and food.

Raisi He also stated in the interview that he decided to release the Americans for “humanitarian reasons,” something that in his opinion has allowed him to show the world the generosity of his country.

“This exchange was motivated by purely humanitarian reasons and I believe it made the families of the prisoners happy and allowed us to show the true face of our humanity,” he said.

The five freed Americans, who arrived Tuesday at USA, are Siamak Namazi, detained in Iran since 2015; Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi since 2018, and two other people who have not wanted to make their identity public.