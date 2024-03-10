FT: Iranian vessel may help Houthis attack ships in Red Sea

Iran was suspected of helping the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) in attacks on ships in the Red Sea. About it writes Financial Times (FT) with reference to data from the ship tracking service MarineTraffic.

According to the source, the Iranian vessel Beshhad, which looks like a standard cargo ship, could help the Houthis carry out attacks on container ships in the area. It is clarified that the ship stood almost motionless in the Red Sea for several years, but on January 11 it went to the Gulf of Aden, after which several ship attacks occurred.

The FT notes that there was a “lull” in the frequency of Houthi attacks when the US television channel NBC reported a US cyber attack on Beshhad. According to the president of the company Sedna Global, specializing in maritime risks, John Gahagan, to whom the source refers, the Iranian ship can provide the Houthis with data on the movements of ships.

Earlier, the Houthis announced an attack on two American destroyers in the Red Sea. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said Yemen's armed forces “conducted a military operation” involving 37 drones.