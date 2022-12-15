Iran on Thursday condemned the United States after its expulsion of a UN commission on women’s rights for his management of the demonstrations triggered by the death, in September, of the young Mahsa Amini.

(Also read: Moharebeh, the crime against God for which Iran is executing protesters).

The Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) voted on Wednesday, under the impetus of the United States, the “immediate” expulsion of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for the rest of its term. mandate (2022-2026).

(You may be interested: UN report documents at least 441 Russian war crimes in Ukraine).

“This unilateral action by the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran is a attempt to impose unilateral political demands and ignore the electoral process in international institutions,” the spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry said on Thursday. naser kananiit’s a statement.

The spokesman strongly condemned the US government’s efforts to achieve Iran’s withdrawal from the commission, created exclusively to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment, in which Tehran was elected in April. He considers that this decision lacks “legal justification”, denouncing “a political heresy that discredits this international organization and also sets a precedent for future abuses of international institutions.”

(More notes: Iran: More than 20 people could be hanged after death sentence.)

A simple majority was required to adopt the decision, which was approved after 29 ECOSOC members voted in favor, eight countries, including Russia and China, voted against, and 16 abstained.

The text states that the Iranian authorities “continually undermine and increasingly repress the human rights of women and girls, including the right to freedom of expression and opinion, often using excessive force”.