The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hosein Amir Abdolahianstated this Tuesday that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist militia Hamas is gradually expanding, and he called for using the last political opportunities to stop the war.

“We are witnessing an increase in reactions and the expansion of the scope of the conflict in the region,” Abdolahian said in a meeting in Doha with the Qatari emir, Tamim bin Hamad al Thanireported the Iranian agency Mehr.

The head of Iranian diplomacy stated that “it is natural that the resistance groups do not remain silent in the face of Israeli crimes and the United States’ support for the Zionist regime.”

For this reason, the diplomat called “use the last political opportunities to stop the war and that, if control of the situation is lost, no party will be safe from the consequences.”

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility this Tuesday for a drone attack against Israel, which has been engaged in clashes with Hezbollah for weeks on its northern border with Lebanon.

Regional Tour Abdolahian arrived in Qatar on Tuesday and delivered a message to Bin Hamad from the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, in Doha about international issues and events in Gaza, according to the official Qatari news agency QNA. She also met with her counterpart and also Foreign Minister, Mohamed bin Abderrahman.

Abdolahian also met with the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.Ismail Haniya, in his second meeting since the October 7 attack against Israel, which caused 1,400 deaths and in which 229 people were kidnapped, according to the Iran Nuances media.

A man carries a child as Palestinians search the rubble for bodies and survivors.

Iran is an ally of Hamas and is acting as an intermediary with Hamas for the possible release of the hostages who do not have Israeli nationality who remain kidnapped by the Islamist group.

Tehran leads a sharply anti-Israel informal coalition known as the ‘Axis of Resistance’, which includes, in addition to Hamasto the Lebanese group Hezbollah, the Islamic Jihad and other Palestinian, Iraqi or Yemeni militias.

Abdolahian is on a regional tour that will take him to Turkey tomorrow to discuss the conflict. Since the attack by the armed wing of Hamas against its territory, Israel has been bombing the Palestinian Gaza Strip, causing 8,306 deaths and 21,048 injuries, according to Gaza authorities.

EFE