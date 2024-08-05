Several airlines have announced the suspension of their flights to Iran, Israel and Lebanon, due to the recent tensions.

Iran’s notification on Monday came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told G7 foreign ministers in a phone call on Sunday that Tehran could attack Israel within 24 to 48 hours, according to diplomats familiar with the call.

Blinken did not say what form the attack might take.

Blinken told his counterparts that the United States is making efforts to break the cycle of escalation, and asked other foreign ministers to exert diplomatic pressure on Iran, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel to maintain maximum restraint.

Tensions in the region have been high following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed Fouad Shukr, a senior military commander in Iran-allied Hezbollah.

The US Department of Defense said on Friday that it would deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the region.

US President Joe Biden expressed hope on Sunday that Iran would back down from its position, despite its threat to avenge Haniyeh’s assassination.