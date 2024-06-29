Tehran warned Israel this Saturday that “all members of the axis of resistance”which includes Iran and its regional allies, could be mobilized if it launches a large-scale offensive against the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

According to the criteria of

The Iranian mission to the UN in New York said in a message posted on the X network that Iran sees a strategy of “psychological warfare” in the “propaganda of the Zionist regime concerning its intention to attack Lebanon.”

“If (Israel) launches into a large-scale military aggression, a devastating war will ensue.“added the Iranian diplomatic mission. “All options, including the full involvement of all members of the resistance axis, are on the table,” it warned.

The so-called axis of resistance includes pro-Iranian actors in the Middle East: the Syrian regime, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, the Palestinian Hamas, Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Iraq’s Shiite militias.

The day after the surprise attack launched by Hamas against Israel on October 7, Hezbollah opened a second front in northern Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian Islamist movement. Since then there has been a continuous exchange of fire on the Israeli-Lebanese border, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people on both sides and threatening to degenerate into a full-blown conflagration.

Similarly, in recent months Houthi rebels have attacked numerous merchant ships in the Red Sea that they say are linked to Israeli interests. The United States in particular and also the United Kingdom have launched operations in Yemen in response to these attacks.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he does not want an all-out war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, although his country has the ability to return its neighbor to the “stone age,” he warned. Earlier, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that “nowhere” in Israel would be safe from its missiles in the event of a conflagration.

AFP

More news here: