Iran accuses its arch-enemy Israel of dangerous adventurism. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Israel sees the Houthi militia in Yemen as part of the Iranian “axis of evil”. Iran, in turn, is warning its Jewish arch-enemy of a conflagration following the attack in Yemen.

Tehran/Sanaa – Iran has warned of an escalation following the Israeli airstrike in Yemen in response to a deadly drone attack by the Houthi militia in Tel Aviv. Israel’s “dangerous adventurism” could trigger a regional war, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, according to the state news agency Irna. Israel’s military had previously said it had attacked military targets of the Houthi militia, which is allied with Iran, in the port of Hudaida in Yemen.

Israel and its supporters such as the USA would be “directly responsible” for “unforeseeable and dangerous consequences” of the Gaza war and attacks on Yemen, Kanaani said. Since the beginning of the Gaza war, the decades-old conflict between Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran has escalated dramatically. Israel finds itself under fire on several fronts following attacks by militias allied with Iran.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack in Yemen “makes it clear to our enemies that there is no place that the long arm of Israel will not reach.” Weapons from Iran entered the country via the port. Like Hamas in Gaza and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, the Houthi militia is an integral part of the Iranian “axis of evil.” Since the 1979 revolution, Israel and the USA have been considered Iran’s arch enemies. Netanyahu has also described Iran as the “most important enemy” in the past. dpa