According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran wants to enrich uranium to a purity level of up to 20 percent and thus significantly exceed the threshold set in the international nuclear agreement of 2015. An IAEA spokesman said on Friday that the Iranian authorities had given the authority a corresponding notification. A start date is not mentioned in the letter dated December 31.

The Russian representative to the IAEA, Mikhail Ulyanov, had previously reported on the Iranian enrichment plans on the Internet service Twitter, citing IAEA boss Rafael Grossi. One diplomat spoke of “another blow” for the nuclear deal.

The 2015 international nuclear deal is designed to ensure that Iran does not acquire the capabilities to build a nuclear bomb. However, US President Donald Trump unilaterally terminated the agreement, which he regarded as inadequate, in May 2018 and then put new sanctions against Tehran into force. Then Iran gradually withdrew from the agreement.

According to the current IAEA report published in November, Tehran recently enriched uranium to a purity level that was above the limit of 3.67 percent of the Vienna Agreement, but below the limit of 4.5 percent set by the IAEA. (AFP)