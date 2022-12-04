Home page politics

Of: Franziska Black

Split

protests in Tehran. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Tehran announces that it will disband the morality police in whose custody Mahsa Amini died. For critics, however, this is only a “first step”.

Tehran – According to the Attorney General, the moral police in Iran, which was previously mainly responsible for observing women’s dress codes, has been disbanded.

“The vice squad has been disbanded, but the judiciary will continue to address this societal challenge,” the daily said Shargh Attorney General Mohammed-Jafar Montaseri on Sunday (December 4). There were no further details about the circumstances and the implementation of the resolution.

End of moral police in Iran: according to critics “only the first step”

Critics of the political leadership reacted cautiously to the announcement. An Iranian activist tweeted that the problem was not the moral police, but rather the lifting of the headscarf requirement. “Women must be able to go everywhere without a headscarf,” he demanded. And this is “only the first step.” According to observers, the dissolution of the vice squad would not mean an end to compulsory headscarves for women, but it would represent an important partial success for the women’s movement in Iran.

Death of Mahsa Amini: 22-year-old died in custody of vice squad

The vice police were the catalyst for the system-critical uprisings in the country that have been going on for more than two months. In mid-September, the Islamic moral guardians arrested 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. A few strands of hair are said to have peeked out from under her headscarf. Amini died a few days later in the custody of the vice squad. Since then, people in Iran have been protesting against the Islamic system and its laws and regulations. (dpa / AFP)