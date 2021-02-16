Iran has announced that it will no longer comply with an additional protocol to the nuclear agreement. Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency should no longer be allowed to enter for short-term visits. Another part of the atomic deal has thus failed.

Hassan Ruhani, President of Iran, on a visit to a nuclear power plant in 2015. His regime is continuing to expand its nuclear program

D.he Iran will reduce its cooperation with the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) starting next Tuesday. The supervisory authority based in Vienna announced on Tuesday.

Iran had informed the IAEA that it would no longer implement voluntary transparency measures from the Vienna nuclear agreement as of February 23. In addition, Tehran informed the IAEA that it would no longer adhere to the so-called additional protocol, which allows IAEA inspectors to visit at short notice.

On Monday, Tehran had already threatened the UN atomic authority with significant restrictions if there was no breakthrough in the nuclear dispute with the United States by the end of the month. “General Director Grossi has offered to travel to Iran to find a mutually acceptable solution so that the agency can continue its important verification work,” said the IAEA statement on Tuesday.

also read

The unlimited access of the inspectors to the Iranian nuclear facilities on the basis of the IAEA additional protocol is part of the Vienna nuclear agreement of 2015, which should prevent Iran from building an atomic bomb. Without this access, nothing would de facto remain of the agreement.

After the US withdrew from the agreement, Iran has also gradually ignored all the technical templates in the deal since May 2019. Among other things, the country has started with a higher uranium enrichment and the production of uranium metal, is now working with faster centrifuges and is storing far more uranium than allowed in the nuclear deal.

also read

Former US President Donald Trump resigned from the international nuclear treaty in May 2018. With tough sanctions and a policy of maximum pressure, he wanted to persuade the leadership in Tehran to negotiate an agreement with stronger and longer-term conditions. The sanctions in particular led to the worst economic crisis in Iran’s history.

Iranian President Hassan Ruhani continues to hope that the US will change course under President Joe Biden in order to save both the nuclear deal and the country from economic collapse. According to Ruhani, however, the USA – and not Iran – must take the first step and first return to the negotiating table.