In Tehran there is reportedly a tug of war between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Revolutionary Guardswith the former wanting to avoid an all-out war against Israel. The Telegraph revealed this, confirming the divisions at the top of the Islamic Republic on how to respond to the killing, which took place on July 31 in Tehran, of Ismail Haniyeh, which the Iranians attribute to Israel. The final word on this answer belongs to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Pasdaran insist on raid, Pezeshkian fears consequences

According to the British newspaper, the Pasdaran generals are insisting on a raid on Tel Aviv and other cities, focusing on military targets to avoid civilian casualties, while Pezeshkian is said to have suggested hitting secret Israeli bases in Iran’s neighboring countries, as happened in recent months, when Tehran struck an alleged Mossad base in Iraqi Kurdistan.

“Pezeshkian is concerned that any direct attack on Israel would have serious consequences,” a close aide to the president explained. “He said we were lucky that Iran didn’t go to all-out war with Israel last time and maybe it won’t this time.” The reference is to the attack launched on April 13 by the Islamic Republic, when it launched 300 missiles and drones against the Jewish state, 99% of which were intercepted and shot down.

The same source, speaking to the Telegraph, said the IRGC’s insistence on targeting Israel was more about “undermining his presidency than covering up the humiliation they’ve suffered.” A second source said Pezeshkian was “minded to target some Israeli-linked location in Azerbaijan or Iraqi Kurdistan, let those countries know first and end the whole drama.”

Moreover, the president – while people close to him believe that “Haniyeh’s negligence in security was intentional to drag Pezeshkian into the war” – “does not feel humiliated” because the Hamas leader was killed “a few hours after his swearing-in”.