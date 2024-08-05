Iran promises Israel tough response to Hamas politburo chief Haniyeh’s assassination

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has promised that the Islamic Republic will respond harshly to Israel for the assassination of the head of the Palestinian Hamas Politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, reports TASS.

“Israel must receive a decisive and tough response to realize that the brutal [поведение] “in the security sphere has grave consequences,” he said during talks with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal noted that Iran refused to soften its reaction to the killing of Haniyeh. According to the newspaper, Tehran intends to strike the Jewish state regardless of whether it provokes a war.

At the same time, the US called on its allies to convey a message to Iran not to escalate the situation. They also warned that a serious strike would be followed by a response.