Iran vows revenge against Israel after attack on its consulate in Syria

Separately, both the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, warned this Tuesday, April 2, that the attack, attributed to Israel, against the Tehran consulate in Syria, which occurred a day earlier, will not be left without an answer. The assault, which took place in Damascus, left 13 people dead, including seven of his military advisers. Although Benjamin Netanyahu's government has not claimed responsibility for that attack, the fact highlights the risk of a broader conflict in the Middle East. Fears have grown since the ongoing war in Gaza began.

Iran expressed its firm determination this Tuesday, April 2, to retaliate against Israel after the air attack against its consulate in Damascus, the Syrian capital.

The supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei assured that Israel “will regret” the aggression against its diplomatic headquarters, according to statements broadcast by the country's state media.

Ali Khamenei added that the “malicious Zionist entity” would be punished by the hands of his “brave men.”

For its part, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi maintained that the offensive “Will not go unanswered”the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

This crime will not pass without the enemy receiving punishment and revenge

The Iranian mission to the UN condemned the attack as a “flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, International Law and the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular facilities.”

Likewise, he warned that this action represents“a significant threat to regional peace and security.” Tehran urged the UN Security Council to condemn the aggression and stressed that reserves the right to “give a decisive response.”

The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, considered the Islamic Republic's most powerful armed proxy in the region, also vowed to retaliate. In a statement, the movement declared: “This crime will not pass without the enemy receiving punishment and revenge.”

People gather near a damaged site, carrying a destroyed vehicle, after what Syrian and Iranian media described as an Israeli airstrike on Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus on April 1, 2024 REUTERS – Firas Makdesi

This panorama highlights the risk of a further escalation in the conflicts that have shaken the Middle East since the ongoing war in Gaza began, between the Israeli Army and Hamas, on October 7, 2023.

Tehran has so far avoided direct conflict with Israel but has backed its allies who have carried out attacks against Israeli and American targets.

According to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity to the Reuters news agency, the Iranian diplomatic headquarters “was not a target.” However, the attack destroyed the consulate building adjacent to the main consulate building in Damascus.

The source indicated that the targets were set against assets that intended to launch attacks on Israeli and US assets.

Death toll rises to 13 in attack on Iranian consulate in Syria

The warnings against the Jewish-majority State, which has not claimed any responsibility for the incidentthey arrive at times when the death toll increases to 13, as confirmed by the authorities.

Tehran stated that Among the dead are seven of his military advisors and among them, three senior commanders of the Revolutionary Guard.

Six Syrians were also killed, Iran's state media added.

Israel refuses to confirm or deny its alleged responsibility for the attack

Although Israel has not publicly indicated whether or not it is responsible for the assault, its military has increased its airstrikes in Syria, targeting Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah, the Tehran-backed Lebanese Shiite group that supports the president. Syrian Bashar al-Assad.

We do not comment on foreign media reports

Although Benjamin Netanyahu's troops have been attacking military installations, Monday's attack was the first against that diplomatic headquarters.

Israel does not generally comment on attacks by its forces in Syria, but in response to persistent questions about the recent assault, an Israeli military spokesman stated: “We do not comment on foreign media reports.”

The American newspaper 'The New York Times' cited four unnamed Israeli officials who claimed Israel's involvement in the attack.

Moscow called the attack an “act of aggression”

The Kremlin also reproached the airstrike attributed to Israel and assured that it was an “act of aggression”, while calling on Netanyahu's government to stop such “absolutely unacceptable” actions.

The spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitry Peskov, told the press that his Government is not quick to draw conclusions, but that “such attacks are a violation of all fundamentals of international law and an act of aggression”while condemning the bombing.

“We strongly condemn this attack on the Iranian consular mission in Syria,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed, adding that “these aggressive actions by Israel” must stop.

“We urge the Israeli leadership to abandon the practice of provocative military actions on the territory of Syria and other neighboring countries,” he added.



An excavator clears debris after an alleged Israeli attack on Monday on the Iranian consulate, adjacent to the main Iranian embassy building in the capital Damascus, Syria. April 2, 2024. REUTERS – Firas Makdesi

Other Muslim nations, including Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, also condemned the attack.