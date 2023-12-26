Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (r.) and IRGC commander Hussein Salami (archive photo) © Iranian Presidency/Imago

Senior Iranian general Rasi Mousavi is said to have been killed. He allegedly coordinated, among other things, arms deliveries to Hezbollah.

Tehran – Iran accuses Israel of killing a general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) – and announces retaliation: Sejed-Rasi Mousavi is said to have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria on Monday (December 25). According to information from the New York Times Mousavi is said to have helped arrange the delivery of missiles and other weapons to the Hezbollah in Lebanon to monitor.

Israel will “certainly pay for this crime,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, according to the news agency AFP. The spokesman for the Iranian Defense Ministry threatened, according to the news agency Tasnim: “The Zionists (Israel) must prepare for the consequences of their crime.” Tehran-backed Hezbollah said, according to the AFP: “We consider this assassination attempt to be a brazen attack that crosses borders.”

Iran's General Mousavi as “Logistics Chief of the Resistance Axis”?

In Syria, Mousavi was one of the “most experienced advisers” to the Quds Force, the IRGC branch responsible for foreign operations, the Iranian state news agency reported Irna. Also the news agency Reuters wrote that Mousavi coordinated military cooperation between Iran and Syria. The IRGC itself described Mousavi as the “logistics chief of the resistance axis,” that is, the armed groups fighting against Israel.

The New York Times wrote that Israeli officials acknowledged that they were preparing for possible Iranian retaliation. The Israeli military said on Monday evening that it would not comment on foreign media reports.

Middle East conflict: Hezbollah want to support Hamas in the Israel war

Iran is also a close ally of the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamaswhose unprecedented attack War in Israel and Gaza had triggered. Observers say: Hamas's future after the war in Israel depends on Iran. Hezbollah emphasizes that it wants to support Hamas' fight in the Gaza Strip.

Israel regularly attacks targets in Syria to prevent Iran from further expanding its military influence there with the help of militias. Both Lebanon and Syria are neighboring countries of Israel. That is why Israel feels threatened by the rocket arsenals of Hezbollah and other militias. Since the start of the war, tensions have particularly increased on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

For Tehran, Syria is part of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” in the fight against Israel, alongside Hezbollah. The leadership in Tehran always states that IRGC personnel in Syria only work as military advisors and are not directly involved in the civil war there. According to US intelligence information, Iran also supports the Houthi rebels in Yemen and militias in Iraq.

After Iranian general's death: Israel warns Hezbollah militia

After the general's death, Israel issued a sharp warning to the militia in Lebanon. “We are hitting Hezbollah very hard,” Israeli Defense Minister Joav Gallant said on Monday evening, adding: “We will step up our efforts.”

Gallant emphasized that Israel did not attack Hezbollah. The Shiite militia is still attacking the north of Israel. Gallant emphasized that Israeli security in the north would be restored. “Either through an agreement or through military means,” he said. But according to Iranian General Hajizadeh, for example, the war in Israel has already expanded. (dpa/AFP/frs)